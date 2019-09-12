Ghana: FA Elections - Grusah Bows Out

12 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The race to become the next president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has lost a major personality after King Faisal owner, Alhaji Karim Grusah, decided not to contest the elections.

He made this known in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FC yesterday.

Grusah, one of Ghana's most experienced football administrators, has very often declared his interest in leading the GFA in times past and it was the same situation this year when it became clear that Kwesi Nyantakyi had to be replaced after the incidents in the Anas "Number 12" documentary.

However, Alhaji Grusah has announced that he will not be part of the group of people who will seek the votes of delegates at the GFA's Elective Congress when it is held this month. He had earlier stated his interest in going for the position.

"I have withdrawn from the GFA presidential race. I will no longer contest for the position," he said.

