Ghana: Azamati Gets Hero's Welcome for Exploits At AG, GFH

12 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

African Games 4 x 100 m gold medalists and 2019 Ghana's Fastest Human (GFH) 100m winner, Benjamin Kwaku Azamati was given a hero's welcome by a cross section of students at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon on Monday.

The 21-year old was a member of Ghana's 4x100m quartet of Sean Sarfo-Antwi, Martin Owusu-Antwi and Joseph Paul Amoah that won gold medal ahead of favourites Nigeria at the recent African Games (AG) in Morocco.

The former Presbyterian Boy's SHS (Legon) student capped a stellar season by clinching the ultimate at the Ghana's Fastest Human 100m sprint last Saturday.

Azamati, a level 300 Bachelor of Science in Marine Science, stood in an open car, holding the trophy he recently won at the Ghana's Fastest Human to cheers from his fellow school students and university workers.

The carnival went through the UG Sports Directorate, Banking Square to Mensah Sarbah Hall, School of Business to Volta Hall, Commonwealth Hall and ended at the School's Registry where a management meeting was being held and was received by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu.

The Director of Sports at the UG Sports Directorate, Dr Bella Bello Bitugu praised the relatively unknown Azamati for rising to greatness within a short space of time.

The Vice Chancellor told the gathering that the story of Azamati was one of the great examples of the impact of the UG Policy on the Admission of Athlete Students (UGPAAS), adding that the current president of the Ghana Athletics Association, Prof. Francis Dodoo is also a member of the university's management.

He urged the media to highlight stories of Azamati to enhance the image of the university and the educational system in Ghana and not be overly sensational in their reportage of news about universities.

Azamati is due to compete as a member of Ghana's 4x100m relay team at the upcoming IAAF World Championships at Doha 2019 from September 27 to October 6, 2019.

