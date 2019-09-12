Ghana: OTTN Donates to Streets Academy

12 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Outpouring to the Nation (OttN), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on Saturday donated items to pupils at the Street Academy sited at the Arts Centre in Accra.

OttN-Ghana which has been the main partner of Street Academy for the past five years presented books, pens and pencils to over 100 pupils to usher them into the 2019/20 academic years.

Street Academy is an institution offering support to less privileged but talented children in a variety of fields including sporting activities, culture and dance.

The delegation, led by the president of OTTN-Ghana chapter, Madam Sheila Azuntaba expressed their desire to impact the lives of the children of the academy.

"Our aim is to impact the lives of the children; we want to be able to make a change. We want them to be hopeful and not be moved by their immediate surroundings. That can be done through education and the love the word of God," she said.

"We want to make changes and impact the children; we want to measure that in a particular year how many of the children progressed to Senior High School, polytechnic or the university," she added.

Also speaking in an interview with the Times Sports, a volunteer from Fachhochschule St Gallen, Janique Rickenbach who is working with the academy also donated some books to the children and expressed her pleasure at meeting them.

The founder of the Academy, Ataa Lartey expressed his excitement for the donations and called on other stakeholders to support the good course of the Street Academy.

