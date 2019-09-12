South Africa: Black Man, You Are On Your Own - Squandering the Legacy of Bantu Stephen Biko

opinion

Steve Biko would be turning in his grave today; his struggle seems to have been in vain. It is disturbing to see the heightened levels of violence taking place in our black communities. The murder rate in our country shockingly surpasses those of countries at war.

The late, great Lucky Dube, wrote in his song Victims: "Bob Marley wrote 'how long shall they kill our prophets/while we stand aside and look'/But little did he know that/Eventually the enemy/Will stand aside and look/While we slash and kill our own brothers/Knowing that already/They are the victims of the situation."

Bantu Stephen Biko was brutally killed by the racist apartheid regime in 1977 for his fight against white supremacy. Biko is considered to be the father of Black Consciousness which was in part inspired by the American Black Power movement aimed at fighting racism or white supremacy and led by popular figures such as Malcom X, Martin Luther King and many others.

The date 12 September 2019 marked the 42nd year since the brutal assassination of Bantu Biko by the notorious apartheid security police. Biko and all the Black Consciousness adherents positively influenced the political discourse when all the liberation organisations (PAC, ANC...