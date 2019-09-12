South Africa: Buy, Buy, Buy ... Sharks Get Out Their Chequebook

Cape Town — The Sharks have their chequebook out once again, if media reports are to be believed.

In bad news for those already within the ranks of the Sharks looking for a 2019 Super Rugby contract, the powers that be have elected to look beyond the KwaZulu-Natal borders to fill a number of the voids left by a spate of departing players.

According to Rapport, a FIFTH new player has been already been signed and will be plying their trade for the Sharks in next year's Super Rugby tournament.

Following hot on the heels of the reported signings of Cheetahs duo Ox Nche (prop) and Henco Venter (loose forward), and well as former Blitzbok standout Werner Kok and Stormers No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe , comes the news that Lions flyer Madosh Tambwe will report for training at Kings Park on November 1.

Nche will likely fill the void left by Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira when the Springbok legend eventually hangs up his boots, while Venter, the nephew of former Springbok star Ruben Kruger, is highly touted by new Sharks Super Rugby coach, Sean Everitt.

Kok, who is switching to the XV-man game, was selected as a centre/wing during his time at Western Province and the Stormers, but word from the 'Shark Tank' is that the 26-year-old may be converted into an openside flank.

Notshe's signing would be a blow for the Stormers, with new coach John Dobson a keen admirer of his. Notshe will fill the gap left by the departure of the Du Preez twins, Jean-Luc and Dan.

Democratic Republic of the Congo-born Tambwe, still just 22-years-old, was in fine form during the 2019 Currie Cup season and finished as the tournament's joint-highest try scorer (7).

In addition to the players signed to date, the Sharks also snapped up Griquas coach Brent Janse van Rensburg last month.

Janse van Rensburg will join the union as Sharks Super Rugby assistant coach next season.

Apart from the loss of the Du Preez twins, their brother, Robert, has also packed his bags, along with Akker van der Merwe, Coenie Oosthuizen and Ruan Botha.

Source: Sport24