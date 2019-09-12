Mozambique: Former Ambassador to Russia Sentenced

12 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Maputo City Court on Thursday sentenced the former Mozambican ambassador to Russia, Bernardo Xirinda, to ten years and eight months imprisonment for embezzlement and corruption.

The court found that Paulo Matola, the former financial attaché at the embassy, had been Xirinda's accomplice and sentenced him to nine years. The two were also sentenced to pay compensation of about 8.7 million meticais (about 142,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates) to the Mozambican state.

The court found the prosecution case against the two men largely proven. They were accused of orchestrated looting, including forging payments to people without ties to the embassy, diverting for their own purposes funds intended for goods and services for the embassy, and claiming excessive travel expenses.

Xirinda was said to have embezzled over 167,000 US dollars between 2003 and 2012. Matola was accused of facilitating Xirinda's crimes.

The ambassador put part of the blame on his superiors, former Foreign and Cooperation Ministers Leonardo Simão and Oldemiro Baloi, both of whom told the court that they had not authorised any improper payments.

Xirinda was once a member of the Central Committee of the ruling Frelimo Party, and even of the Central Committee secretariat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.