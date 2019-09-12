Mozambique: Nampula Police Commander Suspended

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 12 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican Interior Minister Jaime Basilio on Thursday suspended from duty the Nampula Provincial Police Commander, Joaquim Sive, following the tragedy the previous day in which ten people were crushed to death in a Nampula City sports stadium, as they were trying to leave an election rally addressed by President Filipe Nyusi.

According to a press release read out by Moises Gueves, Director of Inspection in the General Command of the Mozambican Police, the Interior Ministry has also set up a Commission of Inquiry which must deliver a detailed report on the causes of the tragedy within 15 days.

The Commission is headed by Paulo Chachine, commander of the public order and security division of the police force. The other members of the commission are Domings Jofane, general director of the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), Abilio Ambrosio, dirrector of staff and training in the police, and Ana Salegua, head of the Legal Department in the General Command.

The director of Nampula Central Hospital, Cachimo Munila, told jornalists that the total number of injured people received by the hospital was 88, and not 85 as initially reported. 74 have been discharged, and 14 are still receiving medical treatment, two of them in intensive care. He said the death toll from the tragedy remains ten.

Despite the disaster, Nyusi has decided to continue his campaign in Nampula province. At a morning rally in Mogovolas district, he said this was what the victims of the tragedy, all members or supporters of Frelimo would have wanted. But he has ordered the cancellation of all cultural events in the Frelimo campaign, throughout the country, as a mark of respect for the dead.

"Words are insufficient to express my feelings of sorrow", Nyusi wrote on his Facebook page. "The structure of my party, headed by the General Secretary, is in Nampula city to comfort the injured and the bereaved families".

On Thursday morning, the General Secetary, Roque Silva, the Frelimo candidate for governor of Nampula, Manuel Rodrigues, and the head of the Frelimo parliamentary group, Magarida Talapa, led Frelimo delegations to the hopes of those who had died, and visited the injured who are still hospitalised.