Uganda: Lightning Kills Four People, Injures Two in Kanungu

12 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Robert Muhereza & Edson Kinene

Lightning has struck dead four people at Kyashamiro Trading Centre, Rutenga Sub County in Kanungu District, leaving two others with severe injuries.

Mr Moses Atuheire, an eyewitness, said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 05.00pm during a heavy downpour that lasted for about three hours.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident, identifying the deceased as; Hebert Kanyonyi,38, Byamukama Binyonyi,40, Avitus Niwamanya,20, and Fred Akandwanaho, 13.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the lightning struck these people shortly after they had finished removing sorghum from the compound where they had spread it for sun-drying. They are all not from the same family," he said.

Mr Mate said the deceased's bodies were taken to Rutenga Health Centre III for post mortem, while the injured only identified as Ms Rugona and Mr Acleo, were rushed to Bwindi Community Hospital for medical attention.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.