Uganda: AliKiba in Kampala This Weekend

Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba will on September 13 be in Uganda for a mega concert.

This is not the first time he will be performing in Kampala since he put up a stunning show at Blankets and Wine in 2016. The Seduce Me hit maker will be performing with his dancers who will be flying in next week.

Ugandan artistes that will share the stage with the Tanzanian singer include Sheebah Karungi and John Blaq. The Friday night concert will take place at the Lugogo hockey grounds.

Ali Kiba is a singer/songwriter, born on November 26, 1986 in Tanzania. He is one of the most liked personalities in Tanzania. His song Mwana was a massive hit and garnered great reviews.