Malawi: An Elegant New Malawi Musical Gem From Major 1 Records

You might not have heard his name before, but trust me, now that you have, you will never forget it.

Trading under the moniker Elegant, this fresh gospel musician brings with him a fresh new flavour to Malawian music.

The South Africa-based artist, real name is Patrick Gondwe, is a contemporary Christian rap artist whose ministry through music stems from a good quality and life-giving message.

His music dates back to his tender age, and he has grown into a mature Christian who uses art as ministry.

Elegant has a unique delivery of content, and he innovates his way up through sound lyrics.

To his credit is an EP which was released in 2016 and still has an everlasting influence to fans.

He has over time worked with many artists, with a recent feature of Suffix and KBG in the hit single, Go Konko.

On Friday, he released a music video and audio for his new hit single Winning, which can be downloaded via this link: http://www.malawi-music.com/E/1649-elegant/7272-winning.

The artist, who was born and raised in Mzuzu and attended Livingstonia University, says he started making music at college.

"I always knew that I had the talent but I didn't know what to talk about through music until I met a friend who was a singer and who was always interested in my beats and voice recording.

"Before every session we would freestyle until one day he thought of featuring me in a song and that was the genesis of my career," he says.

However, Elegant's music career never really took off until a chance meeting with Mzuzu musician C-Scripture.

"I remember one day we went to a friend's studio and there was a guy who was really good and had clarity in his voice compared to his friends. That guy's rap name was C-Scripture and he inspired me a lot. From that point onwards, I took a step and started practicing my rapping skills to become a better musician," he says.

Elegant, who is now signed under Major 1 Records, reveals he is inspired by gospel musicians Lecrea, Flame, Da Truth as well as Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar.

"My music entails or ministers the gospel of Christ with an incorporation of biblical ways of life as inscribed in John 3 verse 16. My future plans are to travel around the world, represent Malawi on all sorts of musical platforms and preach His name through this gift," he says.