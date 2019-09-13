Nigeria: Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr Losses Mum

Photo: The Guardian
Gernot Rohr.
12 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The 97-year-old mother of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is dead.

The news of the death of Elisabeth Rohr was broken via the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Twitter handle on Thursday.

The NFF commiserated with the bereaved coach and prayed for the repose of the deceased.

"We commiserate with @NGSuperEagles Head coach, Gernot Rohr who just lost his mother Madam Elisabeth Rohr. She was 97. May her soul rest in peace."

The news of the death of coach Rohr's mum is coming barely 48 hours after the Franco-German led the Nigeria national team to a 2-2 draw in an international friendly against Ukraine.

Burial arrangements for the late Elisabeth Rohr have not been made public yet.

