Nigeria: Xenophobic Attacks - Apostle Suleiman to Buy Flight Tickets for 20 Nigerians in South Africa

The Presiding Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Johnson Suleiman, says he is willing to assist in airlifting more Nigerians willing to return home from South Africa.

Mr Suleiman, an apostle, said this on Thursday in his verified twitter handle @APOSTLESULEMAN in Auchi, Edo.

The cleric said he had ordered for flight tickets for some Nigerians willing to come back home, following the xenophobic attacks on them and their property by South Africans.

"Just heard 900 Nigerians want to return home from South Africa. I asked the flight tickets to be bought for 20 Nigerians in South Africa who want to return home.

"I will take care of the cost. Please register at our church in Johannesburg.

"We will airlift more by God's grace. God keeps you all alive," the cleric said in his tweet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Air Peace on Wednesday transported the first batch of 178 Nigerians back to the country from South Africa.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, had volunteered to release aircraft, free of charge, for evacuation of Nigerians willing to return home following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

"Air Peace is willing to support the Nigerian government's efforts in this matter by deploying our aircraft to evacuate Nigerians back home," Mr Onyema said.

The chairman of the Airline advised the returnees against making payment to anyone for their flights to Lagos.

The Nigeria Consul General in South Africa, Godwin Adama, in an interview with NAN on Thursday said more Nigerians were still coming to register to be airlifted back home.

Mr Adama disclosed that the number of Nigerians willing to return home from South Africa, following the xenophobic attacks, had increased from initial 640 to over 1,000.

(NAN)