Nigeria: Govt Gives Approval for Completion of $5.3bn Ibadan-Kano Rail Project

Photo: Pixabay
12 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Kasim Sumaina

Abuja — The federal government has approved the $5.3 billion Ibadan to Kano standard guage rail project.

This was disclosed Thursday by the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, at the ongoing Third Maritime Stakeholders Interactive Forum in Lagos.

Amaechi in a statement by his media aide, Israel Ebeleme, said on Wednesday, "we got approval to complete the $5.3bn Ibadan to Kano rail project. We have also applied for funding to commence coastal rail for the Port-Harcourt to Warri segment."

The statement said Amaechi had also directed the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, to take charge of all maritime agencies while he will be focusing on the railway sector.

He was quoted as saying: "In my first term as Minister, i completely abandoned the maritime sector to the heads of agencies.

"This term around, that won't be happening again as I have instructed that the Honourable Minister of Transportation for State should personally supervise the maritime agencies, while I just oversight what is happening.

"There are two things I discussed with Mr. President that I will be focusing on in this second term as minister, and they are maritime security and the Single Window project."

He noted that he had assured government that by the end of 2020, the nation will have the Single Window at "our maritime sector."

On maritime security, he disclosed that he had told the Israeli firm HSLI that it was too slow, noting that by now, it should have launched.

He said, "I want to know the situation of things with the aspect of security on our maritime space."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.