Nigeria: Govt Gives N40,000 Airtime, 9GB Data to 187 Returnees from South Africa

Photo: Pixabay
12 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victoria Ojeme

About 187 Nigerians affected by the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa have arrived Nigeria on-board an Air Peace flight.

They were promised N40,000 Naira worth of air time, 9GB of data valid for 2 months as well as a soft loan from the Bank of Industry by the Federal government.

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM Abike Dabiri-Erewa led a team of government officials to receive the returnees while commending the management of Air Peace for the kind gesture.

Dabiri-Erewa said a "total of 187 Nigerians were evacuated, amongst whom over 30 were children." About 317 were initially billed to return on the flight which experienced over 15 hours delay by the South African authorities.

The development follows a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa willing to return home due to renewed xenophobic uprisings.

President Mohammadu Buhari gave the order after receiving the report of the special envoy whom he dispatched to South Africa over the xenophobic attacks.

Hon Dabiri-Erewa told the returnees that "apart from transport stipend to convey them to their various destinations, for ease of communication, they are to receive SIM cards with N40,000 Naira worth of air time, plus 9GB of data valid for 2 months as well as a soft loan from the Bank of Industry to support those interested in small trade and businesses."

She said a programme of reintegration will also be put in place subsequently.

The returnees were thankful to President Buhari, the Chairman and management of Air Peace as well as the Consul-General in South Africa and the High Commission in Pretoria for their efforts in ensuring their successful return to Nigeria.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Over 100 Nigerians Back on Home Soil After South African Attacks
Nigeria to Fly 600 Citizens Back from South Africa Amid Violence
South Africa, Nigeria Govts Attempt to Smooth the Cracks
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.