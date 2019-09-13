Nigeria: Nobody Can Stop Our Mission of Restoring Biafra - Nnamdi Kanu Boasts

Photo: The Guardian
Biafra.
12 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chimaobi Nwaiwu-Nnewi

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has again boasted, saying that nobody can stop his group's mission of restoring the sovereign state of Biafra.

Kanu who delivered his message through a statement he personally signed, but made available to newsmen through IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, thanked the Eureopean Parliament for giving him the opportunity to address them despite the pressure from the Nigerian government to quash the event.

"Our next visit is to the European Union, EU", Kanu said, noting that he would do everything possible to make Biafra a reality.

He specifically thanked all the members of European Parliament, particularly Sabb Dance and Jackie Jones for their outstanding zeal, commitment and efforts to ensure the interaction held.

The IPOB leader also thanked the Belgium Anti Terrorist Unit at the European Union Parliament Brussels for ensuring security during and after the meeting, just as he IPOB family members worldwide for taking time to visit Brussels to watch him address the European Parliament.

"I Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, one-half of the IPOB family members worldwide wish to give a big thank you to MEP Sebb Dance and Jackie Jones and their colleagues for making the meeting where I address the Eureopean Parliament.

"I also on behalf of IPOB thank our hardcore Biafrans that made our visit to the European Parliament on September 10, 2019, memorable.

"I wish to assure you that ‪IPOB family worldwide are thankful and our quest to restore Biafra is unstoppable and our next visit is to the European Union, EU.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.