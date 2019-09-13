Kenya: Government to Fund Gor Mahia's CAF Trip

Coach Steven Pollack and the Gor Mahia team during a training session on September 10, 2019 at the Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi.

Gor Mahia are set depart for Algeria on Friday for the first leg of their Caf Champions League first round match against USM Algier, club chairman Ambrose Rachier said on Thursday.

Rachier told Nation Sport that club patron and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had intervened and the government has promised to give them return air ticket so that they can honour the away fixture set for Sunday.

According to Rachier, the team couldn't leave the country on Thursday as earlier planned due to financial constraints, though still they are not sure about the time they shall leave on Friday because that depends on the airline and flight which they will be booked in by the government.

"We shall be leaving on Friday but I can't tell the time, because we are not sure when the tickets we have been promised will be ready. We intend to reach Algeria on Saturday in readiness for the Sunday match. As at now we still don't have money, things have been hard and we are relying on the government's promise," Rachier told Nation Sport on Thursday.

"We are sure they won't let us down," he added.

He acknowledged that the club has not been able to raise enough money to fund the trip and thanked the fans who are still continuing to support the team financially through the club's pay bill number.

The encounter between the two teams is slated for Sunday at 10.25 pm and K'Ogalo will have less than 24 hours to train before the match kick off after arriving in Algeria.

Despite the financial troubles that has surrounded the teams traveling plans, Rachier exuded confidence that the players are well prepared and they shall go for a win then finish the job in a fortnight at home during the return leg.

The club on Wednesday released a list of 26 people including players, match officials and technical bench who are expected to depart for Algeria.

Traveling party

Boniface Oluoch, David Mapigano, Wellington Ochieng', Tobias Otieno, Nicholas Kipkirui, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi, Joash Onyango, Joachim Oluoch, Samuel Onyango, Dickson Ambudo, Earnest Wendo, Lawrence Juma, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang' and Geoffrey Ochieng'

Technical bench: Steven Polack, Patrick Odhiambo, Jolawi Obondo, Willis Ochieng', Fredrick Otieno, George Omondi.

Officials: Ronald Ngala, Judith Nyangi, David Kilo and FKF official Joseph Andere.