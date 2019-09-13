Nigeria: I Spent N280m On Evacuation of Nigerians From South Africa - Air Peace Boss

Photo: Pixabay
Nigeria flag
13 September 2019
Leadership (Abuja)
By Omonu Nelson

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Air Peace, Allen Onyeama has disclosed that he spent over N280 million on the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa.

Onyeama disclosed this while addressing the media shortly after 187 Nigerians returned from South Africa over xenophobic attacks.

The airline had offered free flights to those who sought to return.

"I put together over N280 million in order to bring these people back, Air Peace decided to bring them free of charge, nobody paid us a dime, we decided to do it free of charge for our country and for our people.

"When I stepped inside the aircraft to welcome them, they mobbed me and started singing the Nigerian national anthem, there was nobody there singing about separation, they felt proud to be Nigerians, they rose in unison, that drew tears from me."

Read the original article on Leadership.

More on This
Over 100 Nigerians Back on Home Soil After South African Attacks
Nigeria to Fly 600 Citizens Back from South Africa Amid Violence
South Africa, Nigeria Govts Attempt to Smooth the Cracks
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
Business
South Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami Shobede Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.