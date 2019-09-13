South Africa: 'It Cannot Be Business As Usual' - Civil Society Groups to Shutdown Sandton

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube screenshot
The protest in Sandton, Johannesburg on September 13, 2019.
13 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Civil society groups are expected to assemble in the early hours of Friday morning to peacefully march against sexual, gender-based violence and femicide.

Members of the public from Alexandra, Pretoria, Soweto, Carletonville, Tembisa, the Vaal as well as universities across the province will join the protest to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange stating that "it will not be business as usual".

"It WILL NOT be business as usual in Sandton on Friday. We will NOT be silenced. We are done praying! We are done with dialogues! We are done with listening to messages condemning violence by men. It's time for action!" Total Shutdown tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

The march follows a series of protests under the hashtag #AmINext following the tragic deaths of young women in South Africa, including Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre Jegels, Meghan Cremer and Ayakha Jiyane and her three siblings - all acts of gender-based violence.

The JSE says that it will be "business as usual" tomorrow and there is no contingency plan in place ahead of the protest.

"No, not at all [business will continue]. It is a peaceful protest for something important and they want their voices to be heard," spokesperson Pheliswa Mayekiso told News24 on Thursday.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar is expecting thousands of protesters to show up to the march.

Commuters are urged to avoid the following roads which will be blocked off from 03:00 to 14:00: Rivonia Road between Grayston Drive & 5th Street and Gwen Lane & Maude Street.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Women
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari
Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami Shobede Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.