Nigeria: Borno to Build 200 Housing Units, Schools, Boreholes in Chibok

13 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Sawab

Maiduguri — The Borno state government has said that it will construct 200 housing units and complete renovation of the famous Government Girls Secondary School where 276 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen in 2014.

The government also said it will drill boreholes and install solar power facility at some schools that are located at Mbalala village of Chibok local government area of the state.

The State Governor, Babagana Zulum, while making briefings on his most recent tour to Askira-Uba and Chibok LGs, disclosed all these, saying: "In Askira-Uba, I have approved the commencement of new project as well as the completion of ongoing projects.

"We will In sha Allah, rehabilitate the Damboa to Askira road, complete the Yimirali primary school, complete the ongoing work and additional classroom at Rumirgo primary school, construct additional classrooms and fencing of Uda primary school.

"Other projects we will also execute in Askira Uba are, upgrading of Udu Dispensary to a Comprehensive Health Centre, construct the road from Lasa junction to Udu among others," Zulum said.

He said he has directed the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to install solar power to the school.

Similarly, he said he has presented five patrol vehicles to the Chibok vigilantes, and pending the verification to ascertain their actual number, has directed for the payment of N10,000 naira monthly allowance to 500 vigilantes for six months.

