Malawi: Oxfam Tells Malawi Government to Rescind Decision On Stadia Construction

12 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

International NGO, Oxfam has advised the government to rescind its decision to construct two stadia for privately owned football clubs and instead direct the K1.6 billion to improve the dwindling social services in the country.

Mihowa: At the state in which public health and education systems are in the country, one would not expect the government to allocate a huge amount of public resources to finance private entities

In a statement released by Oxfam country director Lingalireni Mihowa, Oxfam says at the state in which public health and education systems are in the country, the international NGO did not expect the government to channel the resources for the construction of the stadia for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

"This must be re-looked at as well and resources be channeled to initiatives that will help reduce the poverty burden on many people," says Mihowa.

Mihowa says K1.6 billion is enough to construct 100 standard school blocks with two classrooms each or stock medication for a rural health centre that would benefit thousands of people struggling to get access quality healthcare.

" K1.6 billion is enough to construct 106 standard school blocks with two classes each or stock medication for a rural health centre that would benefits thousands of people who are currently struggling to access quality healthcare," said Mihowa.

She further argues that stadiums are not a pressing issue especially that the budget has already proposed more meaningful youth focused interventions through provision of loans, youth employment though internship and afforestation programmes among others.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.