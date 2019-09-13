Malawi: Oxfam Tells Malawi Government to Rescind Decision On Stadia Construction

International NGO, Oxfam has advised the government to rescind its decision to construct two stadia for privately owned football clubs and instead direct the K1.6 billion to improve the dwindling social services in the country.

Mihowa: At the state in which public health and education systems are in the country, one would not expect the government to allocate a huge amount of public resources to finance private entities

In a statement released by Oxfam country director Lingalireni Mihowa, Oxfam says at the state in which public health and education systems are in the country, the international NGO did not expect the government to channel the resources for the construction of the stadia for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

"This must be re-looked at as well and resources be channeled to initiatives that will help reduce the poverty burden on many people," says Mihowa.

Mihowa says K1.6 billion is enough to construct 100 standard school blocks with two classrooms each or stock medication for a rural health centre that would benefit thousands of people struggling to get access quality healthcare.

" K1.6 billion is enough to construct 106 standard school blocks with two classes each or stock medication for a rural health centre that would benefits thousands of people who are currently struggling to access quality healthcare," said Mihowa.

She further argues that stadiums are not a pressing issue especially that the budget has already proposed more meaningful youth focused interventions through provision of loans, youth employment though internship and afforestation programmes among others.