Zimbabwe: President ED Opens Up On VP Chiwenga's Health Status

President Emmerson Mnangagwa meets heads of Zimbabwe diplomatic missions. He is flanked by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga, right, and Kembo Mohadi in Harare.

President Emerson Mnangagwa has after a long time, finally opened up on the health status of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga whom he said come out of yet another operation this morning.

Addressing mourners at the late former president Robert Mugabe's homestead in Harare today, President Mnangagwa said the VP is saddened by the death of the former president and wanted to attend the funeral but his health condition is not allowing since he came out of theater room this morning.

"Vice President Chiwenga has been calling since the day our former president died. He is very worried from where he is receiving treatment as you know he is not feeling well. He called me again this morning as he was coming out of the theater," he said.

President however said that the operation went well and the VP is very fine and recovering from his illness.

However, VP Chiwenga has been in China since July 2019 when he was airlifted from South Africa.

It has been said that he, Chiwenga underwent a life-saving yet risky operation to clear part of his oesophagus which was blocked at a top Beijing hospital with speculations that he could have been poisoned.

Chiwenga has not been well since the military take over which pushed Mugabe out of power in Novemebr 2017 and has been in and out of hospitals abroad.

He also has been to India even before he went to South Africa to seek medical assistance.