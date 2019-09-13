South Africa: Bok Legend to Be Inducted Into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Cape Town — Legendary former Springbok prop Os du Randt is set to be inducted in the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Rugby's governing body on Friday announced that Du Randt will be one of six legends inducted at the World Rugby Awards in Tokyo on November 3 - the day after the World Cup final.

Du Randt, alongside New Zealand duo Richie McCaw and Graham Henry , as well as Shiggy Konno (Japan), Peter Fatialofa (Samoa) and Diego Ormaechea (Uruguay) will receive Hall of Fame honours.

"This is a wonderful way to recognise the career of one of the best Springboks to ever don the green and gold," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said via a press statement.

"He is one of only a handful of players to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup twice, and the fact that he did it with an interval of 12 years between victories, speaks volumes about the man and his career.

"Os was revered as one of the best props of his generation and he anchored many scrums, not only for the Springboks, but also in the colours of the Cheetahs - whom he helped win their first Currie Cup title in 29 years in 2005 - Cats and Bulls.

"He was the SA Rugby Player of the Year in 1997 and the Players' Player of the Year in 2004, which points to his popularity amongst his peers and the South African rugby media. We are very proud of Os and he fully deserves to be recognised in this way."

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, a former team-mate of Du Randt, said he first met the big front-ranker fresh out of high school.

"We were in the same battalion in the army and what is the most amazing thing about him, is that he has not changed one bit over the years, despite doing all the great things he's done," said Erasmus.

"We played together for the Boks, Cheetahs and the Cats, I coached him when he came back from retirement, then he won the Rugby World Cup for a second time - if there is one legend in South African rugby history, it's him. What he's achieved is simply incredible."

Du Randt, 47, won the World Cup with South Africa in 1995 and 2007 and played 80 Tests for his country.

The World Rugby Hall of Fame recognises those who have made an outstanding contribution to the game of rugby throughout their careers, while also demonstrating rugby's character-building values of integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect.

While Fatialofa and Konno will be inducted posthumously, McCaw, Henry and Ormaechea will attend the prestigious event, which will celebrate their careers and contributions to the game. These six inductees bring the total in the Hall of Fame to 148 since it began in 2006.

World Rugby chairperson and Hall of Fame inductee Sir Bill Beaumont added: "Our beloved game of rugby would not be what it is today without the contributions of remarkable trailblazers, men and women, who form the World Rugby Hall of Fame. They are players and coaches, true legends of the game that have embodied our values and will continue to inspire generations to come.

"On behalf of the rugby family, I would like to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year's six new inductees, Richie McCaw, Shiggy Konno, Os du Randt, Peter Fatialofa, Graham Henry and Diego Ormaechea for their outstanding career and thank them for their immense footprint on our game.

"We look forward to honouring them in November at what promises to be a very special night."

Fellow World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee and chairperson of the Hall of Fame panel John Eales also commented: "It is an honour to recognise the contribution of our newest inductees who, over different eras and regions, have inspired millions of rugby players and supporters. Through their induction, they represent the many thousands of men and women who have made our game great."

Sport24