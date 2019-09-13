South Africa: SA Rugby 'To Give Full Co-Operation' in Etzebeth Racial Assault Allegations

13 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Craig Taylor

Cape Town — SA Rugby will give full co-operation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Human Rights Council (SAHRC) with regards to the racial assault allegations levelled against lock Eben Etzebeth in late August.

The alleged incident took place in Langebaan when the Springbok star was part of a group of friends and family at a bar in the West Coast town in the early hours of the morning where Etzebeth is said to have racially and physically abused a member of the public.

SA Rugby issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying that they "have given our full co-operation in the Eben Etzebeth investigation and will continue to do so."

The statement continued, "The case is in the hands of the NPA and the HRC. We trust and believe they will investigate it thoroughly. Once their findings are known, we will adhere to whatever is decided.

We stand by our earlier comments that we will not tolerate acts of violence or racial abuse. SA Rugby will take appropriate action once the legal investigation and process have concluded."

Etzebeth has already met with the SAHRC and strongly denied his involvement, releasing a statement shortly after incident saying: "It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone in Langebaan as has been reported on social media. Multiple witnesses can corroborate that."

He is currently part of the Springbok squad in Japan for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

