Botswana/Swaziland: Eswatini to Replace Botswana At Cosafa Men's U-17 Championship

13 September 2019
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Eswatini will take their place in the field for the 2019 COSAFA Men's Under-17 Championship after Botswana withdrew from the competition that will be played in Malawi from October 11-20.

Botswana have cited issues relating to school examinations for their players as a reason for their withdrawal. Eswatini have stepped in and are delighted to be sending a team to the competition, having been a regular participant at this age-group level in the past.

They will open their Group A campaign against Zambia on October 12, before a meeting with Malawi two days later. They close out their pool play against South Africa on October 16.

Eswatini featured in the very first COSAFA Men's Under-17 Championship in 1994 but did not make it past the group stages despite a handy showing that included a win and two draws in their four matches.

They did make the semifinals in 2001 but lost 2-0 to South Africa and then went down by the same scoreline in the bronze-medal match to Zambia.

Eswatini were back the next year, gaining draws with Botswana (1-1) and Lesotho (0-0), but ended second in the four-team mini-tournament after an epic 5-4 loss to eventual winners South Africa.

They finished bottom of their pool in 2007, despite a win over Namibia (3-1), and did not take part in the next event in 2016 that came after a long lay-off for the tournament.

They missed 2017 too, but returned for the 2018 edition, claiming a pool stage win over Zimbabwe (3-2), but losses to Angola (0-4) and Malawi (0-1) saw them exit the competition early.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAFA

Most Popular
Soccer
Southern Africa
South Africa
Sport
Botswana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.