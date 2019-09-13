South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Provincial Official Funeral for Chester Williams

press release

Flags to fly at half-mast for Chester Williams

Former Springbok rugby player and Western Cape legend, Chester Williams will receive a special provincial official funeral. The national flag will be flown at half-mast in his honour from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, the day of his funeral service.

Premier Alan Winde said: "Chester first captured the hearts of South Africans when he played a leading role in the Springbok rugby team which won the 1995 Rugby World Cup. He was also highly respected and loved by fans during his time as a member of the Western Province team. But even after he hung up his own boots, he was instrumental in shaping the lives of many young players through the Chester Williams Rugby Foundation. For the past four years, he coached the University of the Western Cape team, leading them to victory in the Rugby Varsity Shield. But perhaps the biggest legacy he will leave is in his role as a worthy and committed husband and dad. He was a man that the boys of our province could look up to."

"Chester's contribution to sport and transformation in this country and in this province has been immense and for this reason, we made a request to the Presidency for a special provincial official funeral in order to pay tribute to him and the remarkable life he led."

This request was agreed to by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Premier Winde said: "His death leaves a terrible void, however, we have no doubt that his legacy will live on in the many lives he has helped shape, and in the ideals of inclusivity, humility and unity which he embodied."

"We send our deepest condolences at this difficult time to Chester's family, friends, his teammates, and to the UWC community."

Media queries:

Bianca Capazorio, Spokesperson for Premier Alan Winde

Tel: 021 483 5004

Cell: 072 372 7044

Email: bianca.capazorio@westerncape.gov.za

Province:

Western Cape

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier