Eritrea: Geez New Year Celebrated Nationwide

Asmara — Kudus Yowhanes (Geez New Year) was celebrated nationwide today, 12 September in Zagir, Central region.

At the event that was organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Information and the Central region administration and in which Governor of the Central region, Maj. Gen. Romodan Awliyay, Minister of Tourism, Ms. Askalu Menkorius, Mr. Yousuf Saiq, Chairman of the PFDJ branch in the Central region, Military Commanders and heads of national associations were presented, the head of Culture and Sports in the Central region, Mr. Endrias Asmerom stated that the jubilant celebration of religious holidays reflect the unity and identity of the people of Eritrea.

Wishing a Happy Holyday to the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad, Mr. Endrias expressed appreciation to those that participated in organizing the celebration.

The occasion was highlighted by music and artistic performances by the Central region musical troupe.

Similar program was also organized in Asmara, Expo Grounds by Keih Meret musical troupe.