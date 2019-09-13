Sudan: Minister of Information Affirms Necessity of Making KIBF 17th Session a Success

12 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih has underscored necessity of exerting efforts to make the 15th session of Khartoum International Book Fair a success which would be launched at fair site in Burri in Khartoum on 17th of the coming October.

This was stated by Chairman of the Fair's High Committee, Dr Garaham Abdul-Gadir following his meeting with the Minister at his office Thursday in the presence deputy chairman of the committee and the Fair director , disclosing that the Minister was assured of ongoing arrangements , the work to enhance performance and close coordination for successful session.

Dr Garaham said the Minister stood on overall arrangements made and national foreign publishing houses that would take part in addition to initial plans pertaining activities , programs and arrangements concerning the Fair 17th session.

