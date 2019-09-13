Sudan: Council of Movements Welcomes Juba Declaration

Khartoum — Council of Movements Signatories to Darfur Peace Deal welcomed Juba Declaration.

The Council considers the signing of pre-negotiations principles yesterday as a step in the right direction.

The Council spokesperson, Adam Awad told SUNA reiterated the council support to this step which, he added, comes in tandem with reality and desire of all to complete peace process after disappearance of justifications of war by overthrowing the defunct regime and formation of an interim government set to fulfill aspirations of Sudanese people in decent living.

He indicated the glorious December revolution would bear fruit , urging public to stick to patience and safeguard the revolution and its gains.

Awad called ABDUL-Wahid faction to join negotiation so as to be part of the glorious revolution and to work with others for interest of the country and the people.

