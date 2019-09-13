Somalia: Delegation From Germany Visits Southwest State

12 September 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A delegation from the German government arrived on Thursday in Baidoa, the interim headquarters of Southwest, where they were welcomed by officials of the state.

The President of the Southwestern State of Somalia Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed (Laftagareen) received the delegation from the German embassy in Somalia.

Both sides discussed a number of issues during the meeting.

The delegation was led by German Ambassador to Somalia Annett Günther and his deputy Markus, who is currently meeting with Southwestern state officials.

