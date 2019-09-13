Sudan: Campaign for Release of Hilal, Followers At Sudan Justice Ministry

Khartoum — The families of the Revolutionary Awakening Council led by detainee Musa Hilal staged a protest in front of the Justice Ministry in Khartoum on Wednesday to demand the release of Hilal and his comrades who were arrested two years ago in Darfur. Hilal and his sons and followers are currently facing a court martial in the Sudan capital.

The protesters held pictures of their leader, his sons, and his fellow detainees, and banners demanding their immediate release.

The families of the detainees handed over a memorandum to the Minister of Justice, Nasreldin Abdelbari, demanding the release of the detainees and the abolition of all procedures and trials, according to the constitutional document.

Khartoum North

The people of Wad Ramli north of Khartoum North held a vigil on Wednesday, to denounce the non-surrender of the land of a housing plan since 1998 and demanded the Prime Minister to respond quickly to their demands for the plan.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) announced the launch of two protest marches, one going to the Presidential Palace on Thursday and another to the judiciary on Thursday to demand the appointment of the Chief Justice and the Attorney General.

The FFC field work committee said in a statement yesterday that the new revolutionary agenda aims to achieve the goals of the revolution.

The committee said that the 'march of millions' demanding appointment of the head of the judiciary and the public prosecutor will start from El Soug El Arabi in downtown Khartoum to the Presidential Palace to deliver a memorandum.

The statement pointed out that the revolutionary schedule will continue next week with a campaign to hold accountable and prosecute symbols of the former regime by publishing their photos and opening reports against them and gathering information and documents proving their involvement in the crimes, while the campaign will end next Thursday with a march of millions to the Judiciary demanding trials of regime symbols and the National Congress Party.

Diaspora

On the international level, Sudanese nationals in Western Europe on Wednesday concluded their peaceful march in the name of justice, which started on foot from London in the UK on Saturday, concluded yesterday in the city of The Hague in the Nethrlands, where hundreds demonstrated in front of the International Criminal Court demanding that the perpetrators of crimes in Sudan be brought to justice. On top of the list is ousted President Omar al-Bashir.

One of the organisers of the march, Ziaeldin El Mubashshir, told Radio Dabanga that the march moved from the Dutch parliament to the International Criminal Court, where a memorandum was handed to the criminal court. The march aims to draw the attention of the free world, to achieve justice and impunity.

