Sudan: Lina El-Sheikh Affirms Importance of Partnership With World Bank

12 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lina El-Sheikh underscored importance of strengthening partnership with the World Bank , commending the bank support to the Ministry' social projects.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over "social security network" projected funded by the World Bank as a base for cooperation.

Lina briefed during meeting at her office Thursday the World Bank country director in the presence of undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor , Asmahan Ahmed Al-Bashir on nature , task and functions of the ministry as well as challenges of the upcoming stage.

She indicated to alleviating poverty program through adoption of electronic survey project , stressing the government moving from delivering humanitarian assistance to effecting development.

The World Bank country director welcomed formation of the new government in Sudan , reiterating the bank resolve to cement partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

