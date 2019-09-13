East Africa: Bosch Commits to East Africa Badminton Tourney

13 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

Kampala — The Bosch East Africa Badminton Challenge keeps growing with time. This year's edition has so far attracted more than 800 participants from over seven countries, according to the organizers.

Yet despite the numbers, Indian Association of Uganda chairman Mohan Rao believes the number should be an even bigger involvement considering the talent and physical attributes the country is blessed with. "If we all pull in the same direction then the country can achieve even more because this country is blessed," Rao said while hailing Mandela Group's involvement in sport. The tournament received good news from Bosch, the German car spare parts manufacturer, whose products are sold by Mandela Group, that will now sponsor the tournament for five more years.

"We are also in touch with our brothers from the Indian Association in Uganda to get us coaches from India who will train our local coaches and players here," said Eng. Richard Wandawa, the Bosch ambassador to Uganda. Speaking at the launch yesterday, Simon Mugabi, the Uganda Badminton Association CEO, revealed that the three-day event (October 4-6) will be held at Lugogo Indoor Arena.

"As usual, we shall have many categories including children, amateurs, schools, professionals, corporate, Indians under men singles, women singles, mixed doubles as well as the doubles. This year we also have a new entrant; the Chinese category," said Mugabi. Brian Kasirye won the men's singles while Gladys Mbabazi won the women's event.

