Sudan: Mass Rallies in Khartoum Demand Fair Judgment

12 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Large masses of citizens Thursday marched in Khartoum to demand appointment of the Chief justice, the Attorney General and fair trails and retribution judgments against the killers of the martyrs and those who injured the peaceful demonstrators and identifying places missing persons who participated in the revolution.

The revolutionaries were raising placards and shoting slogans "We demand independent judiciary which means civilian state".

The protesters also shouted " Our full rights and we don't compliment' 'blood for blood we don't accept blood money"

SUNA leant that the procession was organized by the Professionals Alliance which demand retribution for themartyrs, wounded and identifying fate of the missing people who participated in the revolution.

