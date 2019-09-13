Sudan: Workshop On Glaucoma Disease to Be Held in Medani Friday

12 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The Sudanese Glaucoma Society is due to organize an educational workshop on Glaucoma Disease at internal conference hall in Gezira university and to be attended by numerous specialists and deputy specialists from neighboring states and in presence of members of the society in capital Khartoum.

Glaucoma specialist at Mecca Eye Hospital in Medani and member of the Sudanese Glaucoma Society , Dr Rami Al-Sadiq, who is also the workshop coordinator unveiled that the workshop was the first one the Society organizes in Gezira State.

He said the workshop would discuss a host of topics related to glaucoma disease with aim to raise efficiency of specialists and deputy specialists in diagnosis methods , adding that the Society used to choose a state to hosting workshops like this one.

