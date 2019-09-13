Sudan: People Are Waiting for Government Excellence Performance - Al Bushari

Khartoum — Head of Sudanese Universities' Staff Members' Initiative Dr. Mustafa Najm AL Dein Al Bushari assured the importance that the new Transitional the Government has to work in Harmonious performance as one team and picked the country to safety side.

AL Bushari added that the Sudanese people were waiting to see the government working in excellence performance during which they contributed in the success of the transitional period.

Al Bushari told SUNA that the government had a chance to work in harmony and agreed upon manner, set an inclusive plan based on prioritizing of issues such as improving public livelihood, provision of essential services and fighting high prices.

He said it was importance that the government considered the future based on clarity plans and studies to solve all issues facing the country.

AL Bushari welcomed the recent statements delivered by the new ministers after sworn in ceremony particularly the minister of finance and its plan that focused on troubleshooting.