Sudan: Symposium Launches in Gaziera State On Climate Changes

Madani — Public Administration for Agriculture of the Ministry of Production and Economic Resources in Gaziera State organized a symposium on Thursday entitled" Climate change, its Impacts on Rain Fed Sector and Troubleshooting". The symposium was organized in collaboration with Meteorological Sudanese Society, Gaziera State Branch.

The Patron of the Society Professor Hussain Suleiman and the Eng. Arafa Mohamed Ali have attended the symposium.

Arafa said the objective of the symposium was for solving problems facing agriculture in the country and absorbing the requirement of the stage and boosting the agricultural renaissance in the state.

For his part Professor Suleiman announced that the society was competent to solve problems related to climate change and its negative impacts on agricultural season.

SUNA learnt that a number of working papers were presented by professionals in the field of distributing agricultural Arable land, soil, climate, rains, caused of deterioration of the vegetation cover and the reduction of soil fertility.