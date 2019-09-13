Botswana: VP to Attend Mugabe Remembrance

Gaborone — Vice President Slumber Tsogwane leaves for Harare, Zimbabwe today to attend late former president Mr Robert Mugabe's memorial service scheduled for tomorrow.

A press release issued by the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation explains that Mr Tsogwane will be representing both President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and government.

It says the late Mugabe, who died last week aged 95, served as the first prime minister of post-independent Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and as president 1987-2017.

The release describes Mugabe as a liberation icon who would forever be remembered for his selfless commitment and contribution to the liberation struggle of Zimbabwe, the SADC region and Africa as a whole.

"As one of the founding fathers of SADCC, now SADC, he would also be remembered for his dedication to regional integration, Pan-Africanism and for championing shared principles of solidarity and sovereign equality of member states," the release says.

Mr Tsogwane will be accompanied by former president, Dr Festus Mogae and Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Nonofo Molefhi.

Meanwhile, according to AFP, Mugabe will be buried in his village in Kutama, North west of Harare, early next week.

