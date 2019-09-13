Namibia: 3 000 Rape Cases in Three Years

Oshikoto and Khomas region recorded the highest number of cases between April and June this year.

A TOTAL of 3 164 rape cases were reported between 2016 and 2018, police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga says.

Speaking at the opening of the renovated offices of the Khomas Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Protection Unit at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Windhoek yesterday, Ndeitunga said analysis of data over the past three years shows that girls were victimised more than boys.

"In 2016, 26 rape cases involving minor male victims were reported, while 418 involved minor female victims. In 2017, 29 rape cases involved minor male victims, while 422 involved minor female victims. In 2018, the police recorded 26 cases of the rape of minor male victims, and 474 minor female victims," he explained.

Ndeitunga added that according to the analysis of regional statistics during April, May and June this year, rape cases were most widespread in Oshikoto with 39 cases, followed by the Khomas region with 36.

The Omusati, Oshana and Ohangwena regions collectively had 89 rape cases reported, while the Otjozondjupa, Hardap and Erongo regions collectively recorded 45 cases. Kavango East and Kavango West recorded 11 cases each, and the Zambezi, //Kharas and Kunene regions recorded 21 rape cases collectively.

The inspector general noted that based on the statistics, more efforts are needed to fight the scourge of rape.

"It is evident that more concerted efforts need to be made towards combating rape in our country, particularly efforts aimed at fighting the violation of minor children," he stressed.

Ndeitunga said factors such as alcohol and drug abuse are the reasons the country has problems stemming from GBV.

"Everyone is consuming alcohol [and] when they are under the influence of alcohol, they have no respect, especially men," he stated.

He added that although there have been cases during which women were perpetrating the crime, it is more common among men.

"Yes, there are a few cases of women against men, but men are the cause of all these problems," Ndeitunga said.

Another factor in the high incidence of rape in the country was because women would rather have a man who is not a drunkard, and when they reject men because of their drinking habits, they fall prey to the violence.

"Women do not want these useless men, and because they do not want women to say no to them, the men feel the need to rape women. No means no. There is no other interpretation," he reiterated.

Ndeitunga continued that it should be the duty of the country's citizens not to remain silent, but to report cases of gender-based violence within their communities.

"All of us should be soldiers. We should be the disciples who send the message to our neighbours and friends that we should refrain from GBV. We should report abuse next to our homes before it is too late," he added.