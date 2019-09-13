South Africans Are Not Xenophobic, They Are Hungry - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

12 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says South Africans are not xenophobic but that they are starved of economic gain.

Speaking at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's spring graduation, Mogoeng said there was a link to economic strife and xenophobia.

"South Africans are not xenophobic. If I was xenophobic, I would be attacking the vice chancellor (a foreign national) now."

He said that the largest African against African xenophobic attacks occurred in 2008.

"We must ask, why is it that the large-scale attack of that nature is happening again in 2019. We tend to prefer naming and labelling things. In 2008, we had an economic meltdown all over the world. People were hungry and retrenched on a massive scale."

He added that jobs are scarce and that life is "expensive".

"So, just like Archbishop [Emeritus Desmond] Tutu warned the Pretoria Afrikaner chamber of business some 13 years ago, truly desperate people resort to desperate measures."

Mogoeng said all criminality should be punished.

"Every crime must be punished and be punished thoroughly because it projects SA in a very bad light and gives a perception that the African continent of people are incapable of dealing with their problems properly."

He questioned why South African intellectuals were not attacking their foreign counterparts.

"They have jobs, food to eat and opportunities. There may well be xenophobic elements but it is not where the problem ends. If you think teaching people to love one another, that will be the end of it, you are joking."

He appealed to researchers to focus on the "true problems in Africa".

"Let's go deep into our problems. Why is a continent so rich in minerals, water and fertile soil, yet we are counted among the beggars? It is nonsensical."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.