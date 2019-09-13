Nigeria: Oyo Governor Appoints Two Opposition Candidates As Aides

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has named two opposition candidates as officials in his cabinet.

On Thursday, Mr Makinde approved the appointment of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Bolaji Ayorinde, as Special Counsel to the Governor of Oyo State.

Also, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and candidate of the party for the Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency in the February 23 House of Representatives election, Yemi Aderibigbe, was appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The appointments were contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa.

Other appointments

In the copy sent to PREMIUM TIMES, he also indicated that Wale Onaolapo was appointed as the chairman of the Oyo State Security Trust Fund.

A former Principal Protocol Officer of the University of Ibadan, Gboyega Badejo, was appointed as the Director-General (Protocol) to the Governor.

Profile

Mr Ayorinde is the son of a former Chief Judge of Oyo State, Timothy Ayorinde.

He earned the University of Oxford General Certificate (Law) intermediate LLB in 1983 and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of London in 1985, before proceeding to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

He set up the law firm of B. Ayorinde & Co in 1990 and was elevated to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2005.

Mr Ayorinde had previously served Oyo State in different capacities including being Pro-Chancellor, Chairman Governing Council of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso where he served for four years as well as the chairman of the Oyo State Committee on Prisons Decongestion.

Mr Badejo, the new DG Protocol to the Governor, was until his appointment the Principal Protocol Officer at the University of Ibadan, where he bagged a degree in Education in 1995.

He is a member of the Protocol and Diplomacy International.