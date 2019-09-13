South Africa: Civil Society - the Art of Uniting in Order to Defend Free Association

12 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By J Brooks Spector

Civil society is much more than a gathering of passionate folks having tea to save the whales. There is a rich historical legacy of thinking about what it means and how it operates.

For many, perhaps most people, the term and the very idea of civil society came along recently, a function of the globalisation of ideas, spontaneous mass movements, the internet, and even the greater democratisation of Eastern Europe, post-Soviet domination. Instead, the tendrils stretch back much further, and the intellectual foundations reach back to the beginnings of Western civilisation. Let's examine this tradition.

The very term civil society goes back to Aristotle's phrase "koinōnía politikḗ", in his volume, Politics, where it refers to a "political community", such as a Greek city-state, with its shared set of norms and an ethos, in which free citizens were on an equal footing and lived under the rule of law. The goal of civil society, therefore, was "eudaimonia", the human flourishing or common well-being, as in the commonly expressed idea that man was uniquely a "political animal". Later Roman writers, such as Cicero, spoke to the notion of a republic, or "res publica", as the ideal.

With the rise of a distinction...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Child Recounts Ordeal In South African Restaurant Rape Case

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.