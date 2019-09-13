Gambia: Has Healing Taken Place At Faraba Banta?

A man walked into the offices of Foroyaa with crutches to explain his predicament. Mr Baboucarr Darboe visibly showed that he was in agony after bullets caused injuries and fracture to his legs which were treated in both Gambia and Senegal without his full satisfaction. There is no injuries compensation scheme for such a victim. Foroyaa will publish his concerns in the next edition and then refer him to the National Human Rights Commission for a follow-up on his case.
