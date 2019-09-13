Somalia: Closed Roads in Mogadishu Set to Be Re-Opened

13 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

All closed roads in Mogadishu are set to be reopened. The Mayor of Mogadishu, who is also the Governor of Banadir region, Omar Mohamud Mohamed Filish announced the move would ease movement within the capital.

A seven member committee has been appointed to over see the process.

A statement from the mayors' office said the team will be led by the Deputy Governor of Banadir region for Security Affairs, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Tulah, is tasked with assessing the road closures and outlining plans to reopen them. Tulah and his team will be assisted by the Heads of Police and Intelligence Agency of Banadir region.

The government has in the past closed several main roads in the capital in a bid to bolster security and prevent terror-related attacks against government installations and business places.

Omar Filish was appointed on August by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to replace the late Eng Abdirahman Omar Yarisow, who succumbed to injuries he had sustained in a suicide bomb attack at his office last July. In his first speech since taking office, Mayor Omar Filish has vowed to beef up security in Mogadishu and reopen closed doors.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.