Somalia: Closed Roads in Mogadishu Set to Be Re-Opened

All closed roads in Mogadishu are set to be reopened. The Mayor of Mogadishu, who is also the Governor of Banadir region, Omar Mohamud Mohamed Filish announced the move would ease movement within the capital.

A seven member committee has been appointed to over see the process.

A statement from the mayors' office said the team will be led by the Deputy Governor of Banadir region for Security Affairs, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Tulah, is tasked with assessing the road closures and outlining plans to reopen them. Tulah and his team will be assisted by the Heads of Police and Intelligence Agency of Banadir region.

The government has in the past closed several main roads in the capital in a bid to bolster security and prevent terror-related attacks against government installations and business places.

Omar Filish was appointed on August by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to replace the late Eng Abdirahman Omar Yarisow, who succumbed to injuries he had sustained in a suicide bomb attack at his office last July. In his first speech since taking office, Mayor Omar Filish has vowed to beef up security in Mogadishu and reopen closed doors.