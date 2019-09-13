Somalia: Somaliland Opposition Denounces Government Crackdown in Indipendent Media

13 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somaliland opposition party UCID has taken the government head on over arbitrary detention of Journalists.

Adressing the press at the party headquarters , the information secretary of UCID party Yusuf Keyse condemned the arbitrary detention of journalists in Somaliland and warned the government against slipping into an authoritarian rule.

Mr Keyse said the detention of journalists have increased lately and lamented the recent simultaneous closure of two media outlets.

He said the increase in the detention of journalists was an evidence of the government's failure, adding that the suppression of media is not in line with the constitution and values of Somaliland and are detrimental to its image abroad.

He urged the government to respect the rule of law and to immediately release the detained journalists and to stop the harassment and suppression of media. The remarks of the opposition official come amid a government crackdown on the independent press which saw the detention of three journalists within a week and the suspension of two media outlets.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Robert Mugabe's Body Returns to Zimbabwe
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Tributes Pour In for Former Idols South Africa Contestant Thami
Redknapp Appears to Mock Zimbabwean Star Benjani Mwaruwari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.