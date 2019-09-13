Liberia: UNFPA to Support Liberia's 2020 Census

13 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) through its newly approved 2020-2024 Country Program Document (CPD) for Liberia, said it will support the 2020 National Housing and Population Census.

Under its target for population dynamics, the UNFPA will support the strengthening of national capacity and systems in data collection, management and use for development and humanitarian programming, including Population and Housing Census, and the Liberia Demographic and Health Survey, which were last conducted in 2008 and 2013, respectively.

UNFPA's Regional Director Mabingue Ngom, made the disclosure for West and Central Africa during the presentation of UNFPA's Country Program Document (CPD) for Liberia for approval by the Executive Board of the UN agency at its second regular session that was held at the UN Headquarters in New York on Friday, September 6, 2019.

The Country Program Document builds on the principles of equity, right-based and culturally sensitive approaches; leveraging innovative practices to overcome challenges affecting the most vulnerable groups-women, adolescents and youths.

Through the Country Program Document for Liberia, the UNFPA will also support the Ministry of Health, strengthening its capacity to deliver an integrated package of Sexual Reproductive Health services for adolescents and young people. The aim is to engender behavior change by improving access to sexual and reproductive health, and strengthening capacity for family planning and maternal health.

A dispatch from the Permanent Mission of Liberia to the United Nations quotes Mr. Ngom that the CPD aligns with the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), the Government National Development Plan developed through a consultative process with a wide range of stakeholders.

Liberia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr., said the Government was pleased with the thriving partnership subsisting between Liberia and the UNFPA, noting that it has proven critical and beneficial, especially in sexual and reproductive health rights, and improvement of family planning services and the legal setting in communities across Liberia.

Kemayah said that the implementation of the UNFPA Country Program Document for Liberia will prove "very integral to achieving the PADP, President Weah, who puts the Liberian people at the core of development processes with the goal of leaving no one behind.

