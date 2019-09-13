Liberia: SRC Management Identifies With Cinta Townwship

The general manager of the Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC), Shanid Allupy, has described as "essential" the component of the company' operation that has to do with community engagement.

Allupy said in order for any corporation to succeed in its operational terrain, it must positively engage the residents, that requires building a very good relationship with the neighbors.

"This exercise is one component of a smart investment, which allows community dwellers see themselves as owners of the corporation or to see the establishment as their own.

Allupy made the statement on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 when he donated 20 bags of cement, three bundles of zinc and assorted packs of roofing nails to the Commissioner of Cinta Township to renovate the Police Depot in Weala, Margibi County that was set on fire in April this year by protesting motorists.

The depot was built by then United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) as part of its "Quick Impact Projects."

Commissioner Roland Johnson, who received the items on behalf of the township, thanked the SRC management for responding to their call for help.

Johnson said that the gesture would allay fears in the minds of the locals, given the absence of officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in the area after the violent incidents.

In a related development, SRC management has begun recruiting new applicants for possible employment from the various communities, as well as providing internship opportunities for students, especially those acquiring vocational education.

The exercise, according to Allupy, is part of management empowerment programs aims at giving some of the community residents the chance to improve their livelihood.

The chairman of the SRC Cluster Community William Julye, said it was a very 'welcoming decision' by the management to allow students in the technical area do internship with possible future employment.

Kuwa-ta Town Chief Alphonso Kpannah expressed gratitude that the SRC management and the locals were now coming closer having much 'hot air' in recent past.

"This kind of development, especially where the company is recommending our children for internship and possible employment has never been the case. It means the relationship between us, which was sour, is now becoming sweet," Kpannah said to the delight of the the staffs and other onlookers.

The youth leader Padmore Beinda, thanked the company for its support, and also encouraged them to remain engaged with the locals at all times.