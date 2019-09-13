East Africa: Ethiopian Airlines Enables Seamless Internet Surfing Using Satellite Technology

Surfing the internet with seamless reliable connectivity has now become the new normal onboard Ethiopian Airlines flights thanks to the onboard WiFi internet connectivity the Airline introduced on its A350 fleet using the latest broadband satellite technology (Kaband).

With the state-of-the-art broadband satellite technology, passengers can rest assured that they will enjoy reliable connectivity for sending emails, shopping online or even chatting on social media while flying over the clouds.

Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines says, "We are glad to introduce inflight internet connectivity with the latest broadband satellite technology, Ka-band, offering our passengers seamless digital experience as they fly Ethiopian. The launch of the onboard wi-fi internet is part of our relentless efforts to further add to passengers' comfort keeping pace with the technology of the day.As customer-centric airline, we will remain focused on continuous service excellence, taking advantage of emerging technologies and infrastructure."

Passengers can access the inflight connectivity service by purchasing vouchers at Ethiopian Airlines sales outlets including Addis Ababa International Airport customer service desk, boarding gate and cabin crews onboard the fights. Online sales through credit/debit card and ShebaMiles miles are also additional options for passengers to enjoy the service. The inflight WiFi can be accessed with smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The inflight WiFi internet is initially launched on the A350 fleet of Ethiopian with further plans to expand the service on other airplanes deployed on long haul flights. Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become the continent's leading carrier, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT East Africa Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to 125 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Its fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that led it to become the leading aviation group in Africa with Six business centers: Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services and Ethiopian Airports Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award-winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past eight years.