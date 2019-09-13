Ghana: IAAF Confirms Ghana's Male Quartet for World Champs ... Eke, Anokye Out Through Injury

13 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Ghana has received confirmation of its qualification to participate in the International Associations of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Championship in Doha, Qatar.

The event will be held in the oil rich nation of Qatar from September 27 to October 6.

An e-mail from the organisers, IAAF, confirmed Ghana's participation to the Ghana Athletics Association on Monday.

Ghana will be represented by the victorious male relay quartet following their gold winning exploit at the 12th Africa Games held in Morocco.

They will, thus, compete in the 4×100 metres event at the world championship.

The Ghana squad raced ahead of South Africa and Nigeria who were considered huge favourites at the Africa Games.

This seems to have boosted their confidence ahead of the world championship.

The team is made up of UK based Sean Safo-Antwi, Martin Owusu Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, a student of the University of Ghana (UG) and Paul Amoah, the team's anchor man.

But Communications Director of the GAA, Erasmus Kwaw explained to the Times Sports that the GAA was hoping to get good news from the IAAF over the qualification of other Ghanaian athletes for the championship.

He stated that Nadia Eke and Josephine Anokye are automatic qualifiers for the championship but have been ruled out by injuries.

However, long jumper Mohammed Abubakar, 400m runner Grace Obour and Paul Amoah who is expected to participate in the 100m/200m, would have to wait for a September 16 confirmation from the IAAF.

