Ghana: Capt, One Founders Golf Sept. 21

13 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The Captain One Founders monthly medal golf competition has been scheduled for the Obuasi Golf Course on September 21.

The event, organised by the Captain One Golf Society would see about 30 members and non members battle for glory.

According to the Tournament Director, Mr Solomon Harvey, the competition is the fifth medal of the year.

He said so far Daniel Odoom is on top of the leader board with 63 points, followed by Tarcious Naa with 33 points and Derrick Arthur third with 32 points.

The three and other sensational golfers, he said, would go all out in a bid to make some good numbers ahead of the society's main event in January.

"There will be attractive prizes to be won at each medal and the overall winner will be crowned in January, "he stressed.

He urged all golfers to continue working hard as they look forward to an exceptional event in January.

