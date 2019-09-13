Ghana: Sunyani Police Arrest Suspected Robbers

Sunyani — Six suspected robbers have been arrested in the Sunyani municipality by the Bono Regional Police Command as part of efforts to rid the area of criminals.

The suspects use motorcycles and snatch handbags from people, especially women, at night, and in the process inflict cutlass wounds on them, at the least resistance.

The names of the suspects have been given as Adramani Adamu, 23, Karim Fatau, Godwin Amakyi alias taller, 20, Kwaku Nsor, 26, and three others whose names were not known, were assisting the police in investigations.

One of their victims, Ama Takyiwaa, 26, a hairdresser whose wrist was nearly chopped off was originally admitted at the Bono Regional Hospital, but has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, in Kumasi.

Police Chief Inspector Kinsley Augustine Oppong told the Ghanaian Times that on July 27 this year, a motorcyclist, at about 8:30pm near Zinko, a suburb of Sunyani, attacked Yaa Faakyiwaa who had returned from church and snatched her bag containing an an Itel phone worth GH¢ 300 and GH¢ 1,000 cash.

He said Faakyiwaa screamed for help and a private car suddenly pulled up and chased the suspects knocking them down.

Adamu was arrested but the rest managed to escape.

According to the police PRO, last Friday, another woman, Ama Takyiwaa, also a hairdresser, was attacked at Dream Filed School, near Abesim at about 9:30pm and her hand bag containing an infinix cell phone was snatched from her.

The robbers this time inflicted machete wounds on her hand because she resisted.

The police PRO said a patrol team was immediately alerted and during a search Karim Fatau, Godwin Amakyi and three others were arrested.

A brown school bag that was retrieved from them contained eight mobile phones, 4 MTN and 3 Vodafone SIM cards, a motorbike ignition key, a lighter and a sharp knife.

"On 7th September we held an identification parade and the victims identified Fatau and Godwin as two of the guys on motorbikes who snatched their hand bags," he said.